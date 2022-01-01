My father’s body was ‘lost’ for four weeks by a funeral home; we went through Christmas without his ashes, and my mother’s heart was broken.

My father’s body was ‘lost’ for four weeks by a funeral home, and we spent Christmas without his ashes and my mother’s broken heart.

A FRUSTRATED family has slammed a funeral home after their relative’s body was “lost” in a morgue for four weeks.

Martine Barnhouse claims that while her family was waiting for her father’s ashes, a cremation company forgot about his body.

Peter Edwards, 73, of Cilfynydd, Wales, died of a heart attack on November 18th.

His family was assured that his body would be cremated within four weeks and that his ashes would be delivered no later than December 21.

Martine was outraged by Simplicity Cremations’ “lack of respect,” and was enraged when she called them to inquire about her father’s whereabouts and they “had no idea.”

To confirm that his body was still in the morgue, the family contacted University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he died.

The hospital claimed that the cremation company had not been in touch, and Martine claimed that they had also failed to notify a funeral home about his death.

Martine, 53, contacted the cremation service chosen by her late father on November 20.

When she called on December 21 to inquire about her father’s whereabouts, she was told, “I don’t know where your father is.”

“The only thing keeping my mother going was the fact that she was going to get my dad’s ashes back before Christmas,” she told Wales Online.

“I asked him, ‘What do you mean you don’t know where my father is?’ He replied, ‘I don’t know.’

“Over the phone, I was giggling uncontrollably.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw it.”

After the family checked with the hospital, the cremation company falsely claimed to have her father’s body.

“I said, ‘Well, if you’ve got him, how is he in the University Hospital of Wales?'” she continued.

“He asked, ‘How do you know he’s in the hospital?’ I replied, ‘My partner has called the hospital – you’ve left my father in the hospital for four weeks.'”

Despite the fact that the family paid in full in November, the company claimed that the error was due to payment.

Martine was told that she would receive a call regarding the paperwork needed to begin the cremation service.

At her request, she was given a refund, which is still being processed, and the family has now entrusted Mr Edwards’ cremation to another funeral director.

“They took my father’s information, went to the hospital and requested a death certificate, took my money, and that was it – they…

