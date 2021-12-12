After only TWO DAYS in class, my four-year-old son was told that school “wasn’t a good fit.”

After only TWO DAYS in class, my four-year-old son was told that school was “not a good fit.”

After only TWO DAYS in class, I was told that my four-year-old son was “not a good fit” for school.

A MOTHER claims that her son’s new headteacher told her TWO DAYS after he started that his primary school was “not a good fit” for him.

Sarah Doyle, who lives with her four-year-old son Thomas in Ashton-under-Lyne, had enrolled him at the nearby Canon Burrows C of E school.

She claims she was told just two days after he started school that the school was “not a good fit for him” and his educational needs.

As a result, Little Thomas’ school hours were cut, and she spent weeks looking for him a new home.

The mother is now pleading for more assistance for parents who are forced to enroll their children in alternative schools.

She told the Manchester Evening News, “Thomas had gone to nursery before he started school, and there had been no issues with him at all.”

“Like all children, he was nervous and concerned about starting school because it was his first time.

“He started on Wednesday, and by Friday, I’d been summoned to the school and told that they didn’t think he was a good fit.”

“I couldn’t believe my ears.

He couldn’t have had a chance to adjust because he hadn’t been there for even a week.”

While waiting for an autism diagnosis, Thomas started at Canon Burrows after being accepted into a SEND (Special Education Needs and Disabilities) plan.

According to Sarah, the school was aware of Thomas’s needs and was able to meet them.

Thomas was “nervous and concerned” about starting school in September, but Sarah claims he wasn’t given enough time to adjust.

The Outstanding school takes pride in being “inclusive and nurturing,” with a successful and “comprehensive SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) offer.”

When “everyone involved…considers a child to still not be thriving as well as they could,” they added, a different setting may be considered.

Sarah claims that the school cut the four-year-old’s hours to just three per day while she looked for a new school that could meet his needs.

She was worried about “taking him away from the friends” he had made at Canon Burrows, as well as “important learning time with other children.”

“Schools that take on students with special needs should be prepared to deal with them,” Sarah added.

“All I want for him is for him to go to school and learn with his peers.”

“He’s told me he’s made a lot of friends and loves his teachers.

“He…”, “He…”, “He…”, “He…”, “He…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https