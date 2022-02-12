My front garden had a 12ft giant clown that everyone loved, but killjoy councillors forced me to take it down.

Killjoy councillors forced me to remove a 12ft giant clown from my front garden, which everyone loved.

A WOMAN who erected a 12ft giant clown in her front garden to the delight of her neighbors has slammed the killjoy councillors who forced her to take it down.

When Tanya Stevens of Noosa, Australia, learned that Moscow Circus was coming to town, she proudly displayed the colorful character outside her home.

However, a Queensland council launched a crackdown on jesters, threatening Tanya with a fine if she flaunted her 12ft inflatable clown, Karl.

The clown, according to the circus fan, was well-received by the locals during the five days it was on display in honor of the admired entertainers.

Karl was deflated, however, when councillors informed her that the display was actually in violation of Noosa Shire Council bylaws.

“The circus people approached me again and they were like, ‘the clown has to, it has to come down,’ and I was like, ‘oh no, why?'” Tanya said on local TV show A Current Affair.

They then informed her that the council had told the circus company that the giant clowns could not be displayed, according to the fun-loving Aussie.

Local laws strictly prohibit all third-party advertising, whether on public or private property.

The rules also prohibit event organizers from displaying more than six advertising signs, each of which must be less than one metre in length.

“One councillor told me I could get a fine because he’s in my yard and I’m advertising for a third party,” Tanya explained.

Mark Edgley, a member of the Moscow Circus, slammed the whining councillors and suggested they make an exception because the prestigious show is returning to Noosa for the first time in a decade.

“We provide the community with a lot of interest and family fun,” he added.

“Perhaps they should rethink their policies on outdoor advertising, particularly for things like this.”

He claimed that the gigantic inflatable clowns are their “number one form of advertising,” effectively destroying the circus’ public relations strategy.

“It’s very sad, very sad for our local community,” said Leah, who lives next door.

“It’s nice to see something bright, colorful, and cheery after the past two years of lockdown.”

“We loved Karl!” resident Esme added, “You know, how often do you see a clown in a front (lawn)?”

The Noosa Shire Council claimed they were simply enforcing the rules after receiving complaints, but Karl’s situation isn’t completely hopeless.

Despite the fact that the policy was implemented in 2020, they explained that the current council “has the ability to revisit the issue if there is community demand.”

“Inflatable 3D signage for the Great Moscow Circus,” the Noosa Shire Council said in a statement.

