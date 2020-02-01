‘My girl should put me before her career – I deserve company when I come home’

My girlfriend’s new job takes her all over the country – but why can’t she just have a simple job like everyone else? Why does it have to be career with her? Who does she think she is?

I’m an unashamedly high-maintenance guy. I need a lot of love and attention.

I don’t have male friends or a lot of self-confidence. I prefer cosy nights in to crazy nights out.

When my girlfriend and I first got together in 2017 we jogged along nicely but, just recently, she’s started neglecting me a lot.

Her job now takes her all over the country, often requiring stays in city hotels, and I don’t like it.

I need her to give me more of herself. She’s had three promotions in quick succession and she’s just hinted that there could be another job in the pipeline.

Why can’t she have a simple job like everyone else? Why does it have to be a “career” with her? Who does she think she is?

I want her to start telling her new boss “no”. I met him and his wife for the first time at their Christmas party and all he did was gush about how clever and talented my girl is. Yes, I get that, but what about us as a couple?

My job is demanding too and I feel I deserve company when I come in at night, not an empty flat and a stack of ready meals.

How am I supposed to wind down or even plan for the future when she’s 100 miles away?

When she does come home I can tell that she is desperately trying to make it all up to me with home-cooked meals and any kind of sex I like.

But I’m not that easily won over. It’s hard when I don’t feel as though I’m her number one priority. She’s always telling me how much she loves me, but I don’t know if she’s loyal. She could be sleeping around for all I know.

JANE SAYS:

This is 2020 and if your girlfriend wishes to advance her career and travel the country, then she’s perfectly entitled to do so.

She’s clearly a very talented and driven woman. Why can’t you be happy for her? You even describe yourself as high-maintenance.

Do you actually need to consult a health professional regarding your very low self-esteem? Did something happen in your past to make you feel this way?

Of course there are two sides to every story; she’s not perfect and neither are you, but I’d be very interested to hear her version of events.

What you need to realise is that you can’t keep your girlfriend locked up in a gilded cage. Of course, we all crave some love, attention and company. But I do not think stifling talent is going to make you popular with anyone. And not all relationships succeed or go the distance.

Maybe you and she need to start talking about your differences now.

Remember that you are a valid and important person in your own right.

You don’t need her, or anyone else, to complete you.

It would be healthier if you could work on building your own self-esteem and self-confidence.

Call The Samaritans (116 123) if you ever need to talk.