My girlfriend and I fell in love while I was in prison, so I proposed to her the day after I got out.

A MAN proposed to his girlfriend the day after he was released from PRISON after a whirlwind romance while he was incarcerated.

Breah Sutton, 22, had never met serial burglar Harley Webb, 32, until a friend who was “dating” an inmate put them in touch in August 2020.

Despite not meeting in person for another eight months, the pair were smitten and became boyfriend and girlfriend after a month of countless messages, phone calls, letters, and lavish gifts.

Breah visited her boyfriend for the first time in May 2021, and every week after that until his release a week ago, on January 10th, after the Covid restrictions prohibiting prison visits were lifted.

At their first in-person meeting, the 22-year-old surprised her boyfriend with a tattoo of his initial on her ribs, demonstrating her commitment.

Despite having only been free for a little over 24 hours, Harley returned the favor by proposing before letting off celebratory fireworks.

The next day, the one-and-a-half-year-long couple went shopping for an engagement ring.

Breah went with a diamond and platinum ring.

The caregiver has moved into a rented apartment in St Ives, Cornwall, to be closer to the hostel where her fiance must stay as part of his probation.

“The first time we got to hug it was just so surreal, I was crying, it doesn’t seem real,” said Breah, who hails from Swindon, Wiltshire.

It’s as if I’m in a fantastical world.

“It’s strange to finally be together after so many visits and phone calls, but it feels like we’ve known each other for a long time; there are no awkward moments or anything.”

“The next day, in a park with fireworks, he proposed to me.”

I’d never felt anything like it in my life; I was speechless and extremely emotional.

“It was a complete surprise to me.”

Everyone expected him to propose, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up, so I didn’t expect it.

“I didn’t think he’d do it because he hadn’t had time to get a ring,” she says, “but the next day we went out and got it.”

“It’s just been unreal since I got out,” Harley, from South East London, explained.

It’s amazing that it still seems surreal.

“As soon as I got out, I knew I’d propose to her.”

She’s been by my side in jail, and she’s just a nice girl with a big heart who would do anything for you.

“I knew I had to drop because I couldn’t ask for a better partner to be with.”

