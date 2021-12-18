‘My grandson has been diagnosed with cancer,’ says Gyles Brandreth.

‘My grandson has cancer,’ says Gyles Brandreth.

Gyles Brandreth, a former MP and broadcaster, explains why he will be eternally grateful to the Rainbow Trust.

Kitt, Gyles Brandreth’s grandson, was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer at the age of 18 months, and his entire family was devastated.

Mr Brandreth, 73, recalls, “It was a blow like no other.”

“Of course, it was a difficult time for little Kitt, though we did our best to protect him, but it was a terrifying challenge for his parents – my daughter and son-in-law – as well as his older brother.

“They were all aware of the gravity of the situation.

Knowing that a loved one is sick and may not recover is a huge burden to bear, especially if it’s a child.

It’s the worst nightmare of any parent.”

Kitt spent the next year in and out of Great Ormond Street Hospital and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, undergoing various cancer treatments.

Brandreth and his family learned about the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity while they were in the hospital.

“The whole ordeal was extremely disruptive,” Mr Brandreth says, “though I can’t express my gratitude enough to the hospital staff.”

“Kitt is a tough little guy, but the frequent trips to the hospital were exhausting.

When he needed to stay in the hospital overnight, either his mother or father would accompany him.

When you hear about children with serious illnesses, you don’t think about things like that.

“You devote all of your time and energy to wanting the child to get better and ensuring that they receive the best treatment possible, but there are so many other aspects of the experience that are extremely difficult and painful to navigate.”

“When one of the parents has a child in the hospital, the family is split up at a time when they most need to be together.”

The disruption to our daily lives was insurmountable during that terrible year.

“However, things improved after we were introduced to the Rainbow Trust.

They were there for us at every turn.

They were a lifeline, providing us with dependable assistance that was priceless.

The Rainbow Trust looked after the rest of us while the NHS looked after Kitt.

