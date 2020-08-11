‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 281 Delayed, New Release Date Announced, Spoilers

Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo and Endeavor surround Tomura Shigaraki, who remains in a messed-up state. With Gigantomachia closing in, the heroes need to deal with Shigaraki as quickly as possible. But fans will have to wait for the new chapter as “My Hero Academia” Chapter 281 is delayed.

The latest schedule by Viz confirms the delay as “My Hero Academia” Chapter 281 is postponed to Aug. 23.

This article contains spoilers from chapter 280

The recently-released chapter opens with Mina Ashido heading toward Gigantomachia’s mouth in an attempt to drop the sedative-filled canister. But her courageous efforts fall short as Gigantomachia goes berserk after he is reminded of his sole mission.

One of the panels shows Gigantomachia pushing away Mt. Lady, who is holding the monster’s mouth wide open. During this entire sequence of events, Gigantomachia is pushing away the Pro Heroes, who he is addressing as gnats. At one point, he almost crushes Mina, but her classmates – Tetsutetsu and Kirishima – jump in, just in time. Tetsutetsu rescues Mina and takes her to a safe spot away from Gigantomachia, while Kirishima attempts to scale the giant monster to drop the canister.

Mina is concerned about Kirishima and asks Tetsutetsu to help the hero. In the meantime, Gigantomachia rushes toward Shigaraki’s location. Kirishima continues to scale and is attacked by Himiko Toga, who successfully breaks the canister. Kirishima reveals he is carrying a backup dose and throws straight down the monster’s throat.

The heroes on the ground rejoice as they successfully deliver the payload. But they still need to contain Gigantomachia before the medicine takes effect. Moreover, the Pro Heroes also need to deal with the League of Villains who are set to attack.

The final pages of “My Hero Academia” Chapter 280 show Shigaraki on the ground and he remains in a bad shape. Endeavor tells him he can gather all the power he can, but without ideals, his hollow destruction cannot bring the heroes down.

The chapter ends with Shigaraki slowing rising. Fans can expect another standoff between Shigaraki and Endeavor, Midoriya and Bakugo.