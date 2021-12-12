My home, which I purchased only eight months ago, is being taken away from me because my boss laid me off two weeks before Christmas.

My boss laid me off two weeks before Christmas, so I’m losing the house I bought only eight months ago.

AFTER being laid off just two weeks before Christmas, a WOMAN claims she has been forced to sell her home.

Charlotte Tomlinson, 27, had been employed as a marketing assistant at Lockwood Publishing in Nottingham for 18 months before being laid off.

Workers were left stunned and with “no plans for the future” after learning of their dismissal.

The 27-year-old only bought her Derby home in April, but she now has no choice but to sell.

She claims she is unable to leave the house due to stress, and that the company was “very blunt” in informing her of her dismissal.

“I bought this house in April – and now I have to sell it,” Ms Tomlinson said to NottinghamshireLive.

“It has been stressing me out ever since they told us about it.”

“I am unable to leave the house or do anything because I am distressed.”

“There was no transparency during the process because we had no idea how many of us would leave the company,” she continued.

“At first, they said it was for financial reasons, then they said it was to change the structure.”

“It was very direct, with no further explanations, and their explanations for why we were laid off were never satisfactory.”

“It has been a nightmare,” said another ex-employee who did not want to be identified.

“I have depression and anxiety, and although I do not take medication, I go to physiotherapy once a week.”

Lockwood, a game developer, was founded in 2009 and now has offices all over the world, including in Portugal and Lithuania.

They’ve now been chastised by unions and Nottingham leaders for laying off workers so close to the holiday season.

“We are asking management at Lockwood Publishing to halt this unlawful and illegitimate process of redundancies and avoid costly legal and reputational damage in the process,” a spokesperson for the Lockwood Union organising committee, part of the IWGB Game Workers’ Branch, said.

“No one should be fired during the holidays, especially when there are clear alternatives.”

In the end, we all want the same thing: a thriving company where we can be proud to work.

“In order to do so, Lockwood’s senior management must begin listening to their employees.”

“The decision to make redundancies is never easy,” said CEO Halli Bjornsson, in response to the allegations.

I understand how difficult it is for people to have to leave their jobs, and I apologize that we have had to make this difficult decision.

“As our growth trajectory through Covid slowed, we had to refocus our strategy.”

“We tried…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.