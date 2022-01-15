My house has been in my family for 50 years, but it is about to be demolished… to make way for a CYCLE PATH.

My house has been in my family for 50 years, but it’s about to be demolished… to make way for a CYCLE PATH.

A FAMILY was stunned to learn that their 50-year-old home would be demolished to make way for a new cycle path.

Lesley Austin only found out about the decision after seeing their home disappear from plans for a new road.

The Austins had raised three generations in the same house for 49 years.

However, if plans to redevelop the A68 near Darlington, Durham, are approved, the council-owned house could be leveled.

Lesley, 47, said she and her two children didn’t realize their home would be demolished until it vanished from an artist’s impression image of the council’s plans.

Only Austin’s house was demolished, and a cycle path was built in its place, while all other houses in the area remained intact.

The prospect of losing their home, she says, is “taking a huge toll” on the family, but they have pledged to “fight tooth and nail” to keep it.

“It was difficult when a screenshot of the artist’s impression was sent to me by a friend,” she explained.

It frightened me because it was the first time we’d seen the house that wasn’t on the corner.”

Mrs Austin explained, “I don’t understand why demolishing a house and changing the road will make any difference.”

“I’m not moving on my own volition.”

It’s a big, quirky old house, and I’ll have to get rid of a lot of sentimental items.

“I don’t want to lose it, and I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep it, but I believe it’s already passed and they’re just waiting for funding,” she says.

Mrs Austin said her neighbors had been hearing rumors about the plans for about two years, but she was still surprised when the council went ahead and released its divisive proposal.

She also stated that redevelopment of the road as part of larger A68 plans is not required.

“Unless there’s an accident, we never have a traffic jam.”

Mrs Austin explained, “We’re standing in the garden on purpose now to watch it flow.”

“There is no need for this, and everyone is of the same opinion, so it won’t make a difference.”

Mrs Austin, a private healthcare assistant, said she can walk to work in minutes because of the home’s convenient location, but that would change if she had to leave.

“With the houses they’ve offered, the council is attempting to send us to the other end of town,” she added.

“We had the option of leaving this property years ago, but we chose to stay.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.