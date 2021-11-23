My house is decorated with Christmas wrapping paper to make it look like Santa’s grotto.

My house is decorated with Christmas wrapping paper to resemble Santa’s grotto.

Carly Lockie, a mother, has prepared for Christmas by covering the walls of her family’s home with wrapping paper.

She begins the four-week job in November and even tapes the holiday wrappings to her kitchen cabinets.

With the help of her partner Mike, 40, her three children — Mayah, 15, Harmonie, ten, and Junior, five — and stepdaughter Kayleigh, 18, Carly, 36, transforms her three-bedroom home.

They use 20 50p rolls and estimate the total cost to be under £15.

“It’s like Santa’s grotto,” Bristol cleaner Carly said.

Everyone I know enjoys it, but they think I’m crazy.

“The younger children bring their friends to see what’s going on.”

“Mayah doesn’t want to jeopardize her street cred, but she also wants her room to be finished.

“It’s just plain magnolia on the walls.”

“It feels like we’ve redecorated again when I take the wrapping paper down.”

“We never throw anything away,” she added.

“As there are a lot of care homes in our area, last year’s wrapping paper was used to make Christmas cards for the elderly.”

