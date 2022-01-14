My house was inundated with raw sewage and mould to the point where my hair FELL OUT… now I’m forced to sleep in the garden with my son.

My house was so contaminated with raw sewage and mould that my hair fell out… now I’m stuck sleeping in the garden with my son.

After her home was flooded with sewage and she and her eight-year-old son were forced to live in a tent, a mother claims her hair began to fall out.

Brooke Van Der Maat, a former army paramedic from Australia, claims her family suffered from diarrhoea and hair loss as a result of their home being infested with mold and feces traces.

Brooke claims she was not informed that the property she purchased in Queensland had been flooded with sewage just two months prior to her purchase.

Brooke claims she and her young son Oscar began to suffer as a result of the reported contamination within weeks of moving in.

“Every strand of my hair was falling out.”

She told A Current Affair, “It’s very bad for your mental health.”

Faecal matter was discovered in multiple areas of the house, including up the walls of the kitchen and bedrooms, according to a report from a health and safety consultant.

“I was told that breathing the air inside the house was unsafe,” the mother added.

“It’s in the air, up all the frames, under the tiles, and it’s basically everything inside the house,” says the narrator.

She claims they were forced to leave the house because it was deemed unsafe to live in, and they resorted to sleeping in a tent and bathing in a plastic tub outside.

Brooke claims the previous tenant handed her photos after she signed to buy the house, showing it had been flooded with sewage just two months prior – something the mother claims she was not informed about.

“I was told the tenant had left the tap on overnight, which was why there was a cut out in the carpet in the rooms behind the bathroom,” she explained.

“Brooke was aware of the flooding issues prior to and after settlement,” the estate agent who sold the house to Brooke told A Current Affair.

Brooke, who lives on her veteran’s pension, claims that despite having insurance on her home, her insurer will not cover the damage because it occurred before she purchased it.

The previous owner had filed a claim with CGU Insurance, which paid for the property’s laboratory report.

Brooke will be paid 300 Australian dollars (£158) per week by the company to help with the costs of moving.

“Once we became aware of the property’s sale, we contacted Ms Van Der Maat to check on repairs at the site,” a spokesman for CGU Insurance told A Current Affair.

“We’ve offered Ms Van der Maat temporary housing on several occasions…

