My house was so filthy from a tenant from hell that I had to DIG my way out and face a £15,000 clean-up bill.

A TERRIFIED landlord was left with a mountain of trash and feces that he had to “dig his way back out” of – at a cost of £15,000 to clean.

Brutal photos and video footage show mountains of rotting garbage piled waist-high in some areas, including mounds of used toilet paper and what appears to be feces on the bathroom floor.

Despite moving out more than a month ago, Danny Hernon’s 18-year tenant appeared hesitant to return the keys to his three-bedroom, one-bathroom terraced house.

However, when the 54-year-old finally entered the property in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Thursday 9 December, he was met with a stomach-churning stench from the heaps of waste in every room, he discovered the reason.

Bin bags, junk, garbage, and rotting food are stacked high throughout the house, and thick cobwebs cling to the ceiling.

The sly former tenant suggested that their £500 security deposit would cover the “carnage,” which had turned the surfaces, floors, and lower walls black with mold and filth.

Danny and his business partner will now have to pay the estimated £15,000 – 30 times the deposits – to clean up the house and replace the filthy interior.

However, the landlords have reported their former tenant to the police and the city council in the hopes of recovering at least some of the damages.

“She gave her notice to move out but was holding back with the keys; she just kept putting it off despite the fact that her tenancy was up,” Danny explained.

“We eventually got the keys, and that’s where I ended up.”

I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“It was complete chaos in every room.”

The front room is empty in the video, but everything that came out of there is represented by the skip outside.

“You can actually hear things cracking under my feet when I walk through the kitchen, and that’s all the bottles and plastic garbage.”

He claimed he had to dig to get to the back door because there was so much stuff on the floor.

“It was all stuck together – cat litter, dog food, everything – it was horrifying and the smell was unbearable,” Danny continued.

“In the bathroom, she’s obviously done what she’s done by leaving all of her belongings outside of the toilet, so I’m assuming it’s blocked and doesn’t work.”

“I’m not sure how humans can live in such a way.”

For it to get to that point, it must have been going on for years.

“Clearly, something is wrong if she’s been living like that for the past month, but…

