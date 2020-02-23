My Kitchen Rules is AXED from Sunday night and replaced by koala rescue documentary

Channel Seven has axed My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals from Sunday night’s programming next week.

As reported by TV Blackbox, the struggling cooking show will now be replaced by a ‘rushed-to-air’ documentary about koalas being rescued during the recent bushfires.

It’s the second time MKR has been ditched from the Sunday schedule, after Seven bumped last weekend’s show due to the Fire Fight Australia concert.

As a result of this change, MKR will air three episodes next week rather than its usual four.

When approached for comment, a Channel Seven spokesperson said: ‘MKR has not been permanently removed from Sundays. The rollout of our primetime schedule this month, including these timely specials, is as planned.’

MKR’s Sunday episodes have struggled to compete with the likes of Married At First Sight, Dancing with the Stars and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Sunday, February 9, MKR plummeted to 476,000 viewers (five city metro), while MAFS stole the top spot with a whopping 1,091,000.

DWTS also trounced MKR that night with a solid 593,000 metro viewers.

On Sunday, February 2, MKR clocked in with just 498,000 viewers, while I’m a Celebrity – its only competitor for the night – hit 803,000.

It comes after a network insider told Woman’s Day that MKR’s days are numbered.

MKR’s ratings, which recently plunged to a record low, are said to be untenable and Seven executives are ‘pushing’ to cancel it.

A source told the magazine: ‘MKR is no longer safe. There are people in power pushing to end the show for good.’

Judge Manu Feildel will apparently be offered other roles within the network because he is ‘worshipped over there’.

Meanwhile, Colin Fassnidge will reportedly be given the opportunity to pursue ‘passion projects’.

The fate of Pete Evans, whose views on health and conventional medicine have attracted controversy, is unknown.

Leading restaurant critic John Lethlean said on Friday that MKR should be taken off the air, after ratings plunged to an all-time low of 422,000 (five city metro) last Wednesday.

Mr Lethlean is a food writer and restaurant critic for The Australian, where he writes an influential column in The Weekend Australian magazine, and has been considered an authority in the industry for more than 20 years.

He shared a screenshot to Instagram of the midweek TV ratings alongside the caption: ‘#17 with a bullet. Please tell me this is the start of the end for ridiculous reality shows with “celebrity chefs”.’

In the rankings, MKR: The Rivals sat at number 17 below Millionaire Hot Seat (469,000), The Chase (500,000) and Doctor Doctor (559,000).

As usual, Married At First Sight was the most-watched show last Wednesday, with 1.17 million metro viewers, while Seven News came in second with 963,000.

MKR: The Rivals performed better the following night (February 13), placing eighth overall with 517,000 viewers, because MAFS wasn’t on the schedule.

Meanwhile, fellow MKR judge Colin Fassnidge recently blasted Seven’s management, saying that bad programming decisions had resulted in the show’s failure.

‘Not everyone’s watching it at the moment because we’ve got some people in Channel Seven who don’t know how to program!’ he told 2GB’s Chris Smith.

‘A lot of work went into this and then some stupid decisions were made to go up against the [Australian Open men’s final] and MAFS. We should have started a week early. But what do I know? I’m only a cook!’