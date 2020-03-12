‘My lover has employed a beautiful young assistant – and I feel threatened’

My lover has employed a glamorous new assistant who looks like me, but 10 years younger. My lover left his wife for me – but now that I’m the established partner, I feel like I’ve created a vacancy

My lover has employed a glamorous new assistant.

She looks just like me, only 10 years younger. I feel threatened. Am I being replaced?

When he finally left his wife in January it was, quite literally, the happiest day of my life.

I’d been his mistress for four long years. He turned up at my flat with suitcases and a soppy grin on his face and I dragged him into my bedroom.

We must have made love for nine hours and did everything you could imagine. We only stopped to drink fizz, stuff pizza and declare our undying love for each other.

At some point we showered together and then went back to bed and did it all over again.

On our first Monday morning together we woke up like a normal couple – no shame, no checking for his wife.

I held my head high and felt like I’d arrived. But now I’m not so happy. His wife has moved to Cornwall to be with her sister, their divorce is going through and their house is being sold.

I should be on Cloud Nine, only I’ve just discovered he’s employed a really intelligent sidekick. He’s just opened two new factories at either end of the country and she will be by his side every day.

I can’t help feeling that I’ve created a vacancy. I’m now the established partner, so is she the sexy new mistress?

He says I’m daft for thinking that way, but I’m not stupid as I know how he operates. I was his guilty secret and now feel gutted.

Yes, I have the man and should be feeling secure, but it feels the floor is falling away from me. He’s taken things to another level and I didn’t see it coming.

JANE SAYS:

If your partner is travelling and working more, then you’re going to see even less of him. You’re going to be stuck at home while he’s charging all over.

Was this discussed? Did you and he ever sit down and agree how your relationship was going to work?

He needs to hear that you are looking for a rounded, committed relationship. You realise that he’s fresh out of a marriage and in the throes of a divorce, but you weren’t prepared for this.

You’re not paranoid or small-minded, you’re simply being honest. This is not what you signed up for. Of course it’s fantastic that his business is doing well, but why can’t you be his assistant? Why can’t you be more involved?

If he doesn’t like mixing work and home then what compromises can be made, because you’re not happy with the way it’s going.

Be strong and leave him in no doubt something must change. Ultimately, you must find the strength to tell him “goodbye” if you honestly feel you’ve been tricked or put in a corner.

You should get out and accept he was never anything more than a lover.