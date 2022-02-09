My missing chicken may have escaped from home and attempted to enter the Pentagon before being apprehended by security.

On January 31, a CHICKEN was caught ruffling feathers with Pentagon security, and now one family claims it could be their missing chicken from October.

Jessica Ark discussed her missing chicken, “Baby,” with The US Sun in an exclusive interview.

Ark, who lives in Hawaii, claims that her missing chicken “had the personality and mood” to flee.

“She was the boss in our house and immediate neighborhood,” Ark said in an email to The Sun.

“If that’s the chicken found, based on her stance and coloring, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was ‘baby,’ who was named… by our youngest daughter.”

According to Ark, the chicken was last seen in October while a moving truck was unloading household items.

While movers attended to the items, two chickens can be seen walking around near the truck.

Baby, on the other hand, hasn’t been seen since, according to Ark.

Officers from the Arlington Animal Welfare League were dispatched to the Pentagon on January 31 after the fowl attempted to breach security.

After the chicken was rescued, the organization issued a statement on Facebook.

“Apparently, the answer to the question “why did the chicken cross the road” is to get to the Pentagon?!

“This chicken was caught sneaking around the Pentagon’s security area very early this morning (we’re not kidding), and our officers were called to come pick her up.”

Rainbow, the family’s other chicken, seemed to be missing her companion back in Hawaii.

Rainbow was “not settling so easily at night,” Ark explains, as if expecting Baby to return.

The chickens were “inseparable,” according to Ark, and often led other flocks of chickens around.

“Rainbow and Baby had a lot of fun going around looking for food.”

Ark says movers kept finding eggs “in the packing paper boxes or crevices in the crates” based on previous experience with neighbors moving in and out of the home.

“If that’s the chicken that was discovered, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was named ‘baby’ by our youngest daughter.”

“Knowing how at ease she was with the moving process, we could only assume she was off on her next adventure!”

Ark also claims that some of their friends had recently relocated to the DC area from Hawaii.

She thinks the chicken was attempting to extend a “welcome” to their new friend.

The chicken was taken to an animal shelter by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington while they looked for a new home for her.

T-shirts with the hashtag (hashtag)pentagonchicken were also created by the shelter.

“Money raised will be used to help keep other stray chickens out of government buildings……”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.