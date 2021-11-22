My nine-year-old son drowned in the school pool just days after telling a nun that he was ‘going to heaven.’

My nine-year-old son drowned in the school pool just days after telling the nun he was “going to heaven.”

A NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY DROPPED IN HIS SCHOOL POOL DAYS AFTER INFORMING A NUN THAT HE WAS “GOING TO HEAVEN.”

Luis died in the pool at his private school in the municipality of Sao Vicente in southern Brazil, according to his family.

According to witnesses, the youngster was submerged before sinking on November 17 at around 3.30 p.m.

A teacher rescued him from the water, and the fire department was dispatched to the scene.

Despite their best efforts, Luis died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

His bereft father, Rafael, has now revealed that his “angel” Luis foreshadowed his own death just days before.

In an interview, he said that on the Sunday before his death, his son had a memorable conversation with a nun while visiting church with his family.

“At the end of the holy service, he hugged a sister and said, ‘Give God glory, I’m going to heaven,'” Rafael explained.

Luis drowned just days later in a tragic turn of events.

“After receiving this sister’s message, God greatly comforted us,” the heartbroken father continued.

Rafael described Luis as “a caring, loving, and very affectionate boy.”

He stated, “His life was to embrace everyone, without exception.”

Rafael, on the other hand, has been left in search of answers following the untimely death of his young son, who was diagnosed with an arrhythmia and learning disabilities.

Rafael said, “It was on the school’s file, including the fact that he couldn’t exert himself.”

The father claimed he had no idea Luis was swimming on the day of the accident.

“There are no messages on the agenda, and no bathing suits were sent, as we didn’t know,” he continued.

The young boy drowned, according to local media.

However, after initially investigating a suspicious death, police are now investigating whether the boy died as a result of a sudden illness or medical episode.

Luis’ parents are receiving “full support” from the private school, according to a statement released by the school.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]