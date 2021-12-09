My nine-year-old son was thrown off the Bucking Bronco ride and broke his arm.

Jo Davies, 42, of Warrington, Greater Manchester, said her son Sid was hurt at the Trafford funfair on Saturday.

Sid, 9, was thrown from Silcock’s Winter Wonderland’s Bucking Bronco ride along with another person who landed on top of him, according to his mother.

In the incident, the young child’s arm was broken.

“The ride moved forwards, backwards, and side-to-side, and as it did, Sid fell to the left of the ride, and a man next to him fell to his right at the same time,” Jo told the Manchester Evening News.

“He landed directly on top of my son, entangling him beneath.”

Despite the staff stopping the ride, the distraught mother claims “nobody came to help or see if he was okay.”

A spokesperson for Winter Wonderland told the MEN that a “full investigation” into the incident has been launched, but that staff only learned of Sid’s injury two days later.

“Nobody came to check if he was okay,” Jo, a nurse, said.

“I knew he was on a ride where you kind of expect to fall off, but I didn’t think about the possibility of an adult falling on top of him and breaking his arm.”

“The ride was probably the furthest away from the entrance, so we had to walk all the way through the park,” she continued.

Sid has Von Willebrand Disease, which causes him to bleed more easily, according to his mother.

He also has Poland Syndrome, a condition in which muscles on the left side of his body are missing or underdeveloped.

“He’s right-handed and has broken his right arm – he’s completely reliant on his right arm to do everything,” Joe explained.

Sid broke his arm after “around ten minutes” at the event.

Joe complained to the venue’s organizers on Monday, but did not receive a response until Wednesday, according to Joe.

“They responded apologizing and stating that they’ve checked the ride and it’s mechanically sound, but that’s not really my point,” Jo explained.

“Someone could have landed on top of someone’s head, causing a more serious head injury than a broken arm.”

“Silcock’s Winter Wonderland management team was hugely concerned to learn that an incident occurred during a ride on the Bucking Bronco,” a Silcock’s Winter Wonderland spokesperson said.

This ride's nature is to be thrown off safely

