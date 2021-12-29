My phone was stolen at a Christmas market, and I was able to trace it all the way back to ROMANIA.

A WOMAN whose phone was stolen at a Birmingham Christmas market was incensed when it was discovered 1,500 miles away… in Romania.

After her phone was stolen at a holiday market on December 12, the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, began tracking it.

When the Track My iPhone app informed her a week later that her device was no longer in the UK but in Romania, she was perplexed.

It was at that point that she recalled the incident in which she believes she had been targeted.

The victim claimed she saw two women selling trinkets while walking around the market.

She told CoventryLive that two of the Romanian women selling roses approached her and her boyfriend.

“One seemed to vanish behind us, while another approached us from behind, pleading with us to purchase the rose.

“I checked my pocket two or three minutes later and the phone was gone.”

It wasn’t until the device was discovered in Romania a week later that it became clear who had stolen her phone.

“I was enraged,” the victim explained.

She is now advising others who intend to attend the market next year to exercise caution.

“People who commit these types of crimes have no idea how much stress they cause other people,” she said.

“I would advise people going to the German Market to keep their belongings in their hands or in a zipped up bag where they can see them, and not to leave their phones, wallets, or other valuables in pockets where they can be easily grabbed.”

After seeing his stolen motorcycle advertised on Facebook in Romania, a British man tracked it down in November.

Kelston Chorley said he was forced to conduct his own investigation after police closed his case, claiming they had “little interest” in recovering his prized vehicle.

When his bike was stolen from his garage, the 47-year-old was furious and reported it to Thames Valley Police, who said all they did was “log the crime” without ever looking into it.

It was then stolen and found on the streets of a small village north of Bucharest.

However, after seeing it for sale on social media, Kelston immediately booked a flight to try to reclaim it.

He has now been reunited with it and is in the process of having it transported back to the United States with the help of local Romanian police.