My phone went into ‘SOS mode,’ and my monthly bill went up by £200 – what happened next was a nightmare.

My phone went into ‘SOS mode,’ and my monthly bill increased by £200 – what happened next was a nightmare.

Victims of a sophisticated identity theft scheme claim they only realized something was wrong when one of their phones went into SOS mode on its own.

Raphael Wong and his wife Tiffany, who live in Melbourne, Australia, have revealed the lengths to which an opportunistic hacker went to steal thousands of dollars from them.

During Victoria’s 70-day lockdown in 2021, the Melbourne couple welcomed their first child.

However, while the new parents were settling into their new routine, a cunning thief stole their identities, committed tax fraud, and came close to making off with £22,200 in superannuation savings.

Tiffany ordered a driver’s license in February 2021, but it never arrived due to her being preoccupied with other matters.

Her phone became ‘SOS only’ six months later, and she was unable to make any calls.

“It took a couple of weeks before we cottoned on,” Raphael, 32, told news.com.au.

When the couple went to their phone company, they discovered they were paying £200 a month for a brand new iPad and iPhone they’d never bought.

When Raphael and Tiffany checked their Optus mobile phone plan, they discovered that all of their information had been changed to non-existent email addresses.

“As soon as we realized someone had updated our information, alarm bells began to ring,” Raphael explained.

Their email passwords were changed over and over until they were no longer able to access them.

They believe Tiffany’s driver’s license was stolen from the post office and that a hacker used her personal information to gain access to their phone and email accounts.

After that, the couple was shocked to learn that their superannuation was in jeopardy after another personal account was targeted and funds were attempted to be released early.

Raphael was able to stop the hacker, but he needed to contact his accountant because it was tax season and their email addresses were linked to the account.

The accountant then explained that they were too late, that the information had been changed, and that he had been removed from their Australian Tax Office login.

He was able to re-add himself, but discovered that an application for a tax return in the amount of AUD(dollar)42,000 (£22,200) had been submitted.

“That’s some serious identity theft,” Raphael said, “and it completely shocked us.”

“We would have never known if it hadn’t been for our accountant.

It was a complete disaster.

It gives me a lot of anxiety.

“There’s a strong feeling of being violated.”

Others should use multiple layers of protection and be wary of mail, according to the couple.

The personal financial accounts of a Burwood man and woman were allegedly compromised in August 2021, according to Victoria Police.

“The report…,” a spokesperson said.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.