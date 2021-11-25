My premature baby weighed less than a soup can at 22 weeks and is now enjoying her first Thanksgiving at home.

My premature baby weighed less than a soup can when she was 22 weeks old and is now enjoying her first Thanksgiving at home.

After being born weighing the same as a soup can at 22 weeks and 5 days, a PREMATURE baby is celebrating her first Thanksgiving at home.

Eris weighed 1lb 1oz when she came into this world unexpectedly.

Following an emergency c-section in October 2020, she was immediately placed in a plastic bag to keep her vital organs warm and avoid hypothermia. Her mother, Cayce Lee, 37, was under general anesthesia.

During Lee’s 254 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, she and her husband Dennis, 35, prepared to say their goodbyes on several occasions.

“We didn’t know if Eris would make it to Christmas last year because she was so small and fragile,” Lee, from Lewisville, North Carolina, said.

“Dennis and I spent Thanksgiving in the NICU with her; she ended up getting sick a few days later, so we were grateful for the time we got to spend with her.”

“It’s a true miracle she’s here to spend the day with us this year,” the mother continued.

“We’re going to visit my parents, Lynn [58] and Jeff Black [61], and plan to stay with them and eat our Thanksgiving dinner together.

Traveling with her and all of her gear is a huge undertaking, but we can’t wait.

“We’re overjoyed.”

On October 25, Eris turned one, and her mother admitted that she was “always quite nervous when she was pregnant with her because she had a stillbirth before.”

“My cervix was stitched shut to prevent an early breach, and I began receiving progesterone injections at the age of 16 weeks.”

“At 19 weeks, the doctor discovered that I was already two centimeters dilated.”

I was able to keep going for another three weeks, which allowed us to get Eris to the point where medical help could save her life.”

Lee was put under anesthetic after going into labor, and a surgical team performed an emergency c-section, placing Eris in a sandwich bag before rushing her to the NICU on a ventilator.

Eris developed a variety of health issues following her birth, including a bacterial staph infection, pneumonia, and sepsis.

After becoming extremely ill and unable to breathe on his own, the premature was put on a life support machine (ECMO) at one point.

On more than one occasion, her parents were told to say their goodbyes.

“Eris had pneumonia four times, and we’d get calls at 6.30 a.m. from the hospital, asking us to come see her because they were so concerned about her condition,” Lee said.

“There were a lot of times when we weren’t sure she’d make it.

But she persevered in the face of adversity after advers

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https