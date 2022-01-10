My previous Dry January turned into a year, and it has improved my relationship with alcohol significantly.

My previous Dry January turned into a year, and it has greatly improved my relationship with alcohol.

This year, I’m doing it again, along with 7.9 million other Britons.

I gave up drinking alcohol for 11 months a few years ago, so Dry January isn’t an insurmountable challenge for me.

I’m reminded of Sir Edmund Hillary, who set out to conquer Coniston’s Old Man.

Even the gentlest climb is not without danger, and on my way back from a short trip to Spain, I nearly fell into an unnoticed pothole.

I was sipping tomato juice while the young, in-love couple in the seats beside me ordered a bottle of red wine.

And then there was another.

And then there was another.

Their grins grew wider, their giggling became louder, their love for each other became more obvious, and their joy of life became palpable.

That’s why people drink, I reasoned, and why shouldn’t I partake in this elixir of good times as well?

My relationship with alcohol has lasted my entire life, and it isn’t particularly complicated.

Either you go or you stop.

And, having decided to forego the dry martini in favor of Dry January, I resisted the urge to join in with the rest of the passengers.

More people will be participating in this annual initiative in 2022 than ever before – around 7.9 million Britons, according to the charity Alcohol Change UK – which began formally in 2014 and has been boosted by the Covid pandemic.

A third of adults say they are drinking more as a result of social restrictions.

But the truth is that we drink more than most other countries, even in normal times, and it’s shocking, even shocking, to consider that Britons over the age of 15 consume the equivalent of 108 bottles of wine or 342 pints of lager every year, according to recent statistics.

While Dry January, like Veganuary, Stoptober, and Movember, can be dismissed as a flimsy public relations stunt that doesn’t really address very serious underlying public health issues, the fact that it might encourage serious reflection on our personal attitudes toward alcohol is to be applauded.

The issue is that it is presented in terms of deprivation, and at a time when we.

