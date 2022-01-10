My research into divorce reveals the agony it can bring – but the stigma attached to it only adds to the misery.

Parents who divorce often feel ashamed, but no family is perfect, according to Dr. Lucy Blake.

Today, the first working Monday of the year, is “divorce day,” as if the month of January wasn’t already depressing enough.

After making it through the holidays, this is the day when legal professionals say they receive the most inquiries from couples seeking to legally separate.

A tense holiday season, not to mention Covid restrictions, are likely to have exacerbated simmering resentments and made married life unbearable for some.

Divorce is a common occurrence in family life; 42% of marriages in the United Kingdom will end in divorce.

In the United Kingdom, 108,421 divorces were granted in 2019. We’ve grown accustomed to hearing these figures blamed for societal decline and “broken” families.

I used to think I knew what a family should be like when I was younger.

I, like many of us, absorbed family messages from movies, television, and books.

They were in the ads I saw, as well as the messages on the Mother’s and Father’s Day cards at our local store.

It was good to stay within the family story; it was bad to leave it.

However, as a development psychologist and family researcher, I’ve interviewed thousands of people and combed through books, academic papers, and surveys to try to grasp the realities of various types of family life in the United Kingdom.

So, what are the facts about families and divorce? Does a divorce weaken parent-child relationships over time, or do parents and children, contrary to sensationalist headlines, bounce back relatively quickly?

Adult children of divorced parents have poorer quality relationships with their parents than those whose parents have remained married, according to studies.

This is especially true for fathers and children, especially when they have only lived together for a short time.

One explanation is that when a father divorces their child’s mother, he loses the role of “kin-keeper” in the family, as women are the ones who send birthday cards and make phone calls.

Another factor is that when parents divorce, children may feel trapped in the middle, feeling closer to one parent than the other.

Unfortunately, divorce can lead to the disintegration of a relationship.

