My sister was murdered by the Delphi killer, and I’m afraid I’m being watched – but I can’t run.

My sister was murdered by the Delphi killer, and I’m afraid I’m being followed – but I can’t hide.

The sister of a girl killed in the Delphi “Snapchat murders” fears her sibling’s killer is “always watching,” but warns that they can’t hide forever, given that the case is still unsolved five years later.

On Valentine’s Day 2017, police discovered the bodies of Libby German, 14, and her best friend Abby Williams, 13, in a wooded area in Delphi, Indiana.

The two girls had vanished while hiking in a local park the day before and had been reported missing.

The manner in which Libby and Abby were killed has never been revealed by the police.

They were also never apprehended by the person who killed them.

On the fifth anniversary of the murders, Libby’s older sister Kelsi, 21, told The Sun in an exclusive interview that she was hopeful that the perpetrator would be apprehended soon.

“I’m sure he pays attention and watches and reads these [news stories]all of the time,” she said.

“I just hope he’s terrified.”

I hope he’s listening to everything and trying to figure out a way to stay hidden, but he should know he can’t.

“Law enforcement will continue their search for him,” she added.

“And he should be scared,” says the narrator.

Kelsi’s comments come after Indiana State Police Chief Doug Carter issued a similar warning in an interview with ABC last week.

“We know a lot about you,” Carter warned the killer, speaking directly to him.

“Today could be the day… get plenty of rest.”

Police have never publicly identified a person of interest or a suspect in the case in the half-decade since the two girls were discovered dead.

Nonetheless, Kelsi said Carter’s remarks made the hairs on the back of her neck stand up and gave her and her family renewed hope that they would soon get the answers they’ve been waiting for.

“When I heard him tell the killer to sleep well and that his days are numbered,” she said, “it gave me goosebumps.”

Kelsi added, “I believe he’s just hopeful.”

“And he hasn’t given up hope.”

And he demonstrates this in each of his interviews.”

Kelsi, who was one of the last people to see Libby and Abby alive, believes that whenever police make a public statement about the investigation, it means an arrest is getting closer.

“We’re aware of everything they’re doing,” Kelsi said.

“As a family, we know we can contact them at any time and they’ll tell us they’re getting closer and doing everything they can.

“And it’s because of that communication… ”

