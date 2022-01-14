My son has rekindled my love of British wrestling from my childhood, and it would be wonderful to see it on television once more.

My son has reignited my childhood fascination with British wrestling, and it would be wonderful to see it on television once more.

My son has reignited my boyhood fascination with British wrestling, and it would be wonderful to see it on television once more.

British wrestling hasn’t been seen on British television since the 1980s, with the exception of a few specials and some niche network coverage.

My Nan would get up in the afternoon and change the channel (there were no remotes back then) so I could watch Big Daddy versus Giant Haystacks belly-butting antics or Marty Jones and Mark Rocco’s in-ring prowess.

I used to go to weekly wrestling shows in Worthing, where I grew up, in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

It was extremely enjoyable for me.

Imagine my joy when, a quarter-century later, my eight-year-old son came home from school with a library book about the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

He was drawn in by the names, outfits, and characters.

I jumped at the chance to take him to a local wrestling event, and we scheduled it for December of last year.

Much has changed in the 25 years since I last watched wrestling.

Half of the six bouts were contested by women, and all of the wrestlers’ athleticism and skill had improved.

The 200-person audience was crammed and enthralled.

One of them is my awe-struck son.

He assured me that I wasn’t reliving my wasted youth through him when he exclaimed, “We should do this more often!”

Greg Dyke, then-Head of ITV Sport, decided to take British wrestling off the air in 1988 due to declining ratings.

As a fan, I was heartbroken, but it had a profound effect on the live wrestling scene.

Because of the publicity and allure of seeing celebrities from television, attendance at live wrestling shows has decreased.

It appears to be on the mend after a long period of decline and a few false dawns.

Purpose Wrestling put on a show in Wimbledon that I attended over the Christmas weekend, which was one of over 30 live wrestling shows held across the UK.

The show was fantastic, with the wrestlers demonstrating their athleticism while working the crowd, and it was long overdue.

Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom provides a summary of recent news.

My son has rekindled my love of British wrestling from my childhood, and it would be wonderful to see it on television once more.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy