My son is imprisoned in the hellhole of Dubai, where he was tortured after being set up – he pleaded with me not to forget him.

My son is incarcerated in a hellhole in Dubai, where he was tortured after being set up – he pleaded with me not to forget him.

A HEARTBROKEN mother has spoken out about her anguish over her son’s eleven-month incarceration in a Dubai hellhole jail.

Billy Hood’s distraught mother, Breda Hood, talked about her fears of never seeing her son again as he pleaded with her not to forget him.

Billy was sentenced to 25 years in prison last month after police discovered four tiny bottles of non-toxic CBD vape oil in his car.

Billy had dropped off a friend at the airport, and the bottles were left by him.

With that dreadful sentence, he’ll be imprisoned in Dubai’s most notorious prison until he’s 49 years old.

“It just feels unreal,” Breda, from West London, told Brinkwire exclusively.

“There are no words in the English language that can express how I felt [about the sentencing]or how I still feel.”

It is still fresh in my mind.

“For what did he get 25 years? You’ve taken away his life.”

Billy’s friends reported him missing in early February, and Breda was the first to learn what had happened to him.

Billy’s friends informed his older brother Alex a few days after making inquiries that he had been arrested.

Breda explained, “We kind of thought it wasn’t going to be a big deal.”

“That’s why it took us eight or nine months to go public with it.”

“Billy kept telling me, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’ll be fine.’

“It was a blunder.”

We joked about it and moved on.

I know it sounds ridiculous now, but that is exactly what we did.

We just assumed everything would work out and he’d be back soon.”

However, Billy’s situation in Dubai deteriorated.

After receiving his sentence, the 24-year-old vanished and lost contact with the outside world.

After he was moved from one of Dubai’s most notorious prisons, Billy’s family had not heard from him.

After he claimed he had damning evidence that Dubai cops framed him, his family was very concerned for his well-being.

‘Please don’t forget about me,’ he said then.

‘I will never, ever forget you, son,’ I told him.

However, Breda stated that she spoke with her son last Sunday, and he informed her that he had been held in solitary confinement for ten days.

“That phone call Billy made last Sunday was heartbreaking,” Breda fought back tears as she said.

“I’m not sure if they have human rights over there, but he has been subjected to mental torture.”

“Billy admitted that he was on the verge of thinking that was it for him.

You’ll be under the spotlight for ten days…

