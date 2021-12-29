My son’s Christmas was ruined when he developed an allergic reaction to the Facebook virtual reality headset and had to go to the hospital.

Lewis Gray, 13, was rushed to the hospital on December 25 after trying out his grandparents’ new Oculus Quest 2 by Facebook Technologies.

His mother, Kirsty Reed, 33, noticed his skin turning red around his eyes and on his forehead the next day.

Lewis’ eyes swelled shut, prompting his father Christopher to take him to the hospital.

“He played with it on and off over the course of a few hours on Christmas Day,” said Kirsty, of Chertsey, Surrey.

“There was irritation along his cheekbones and on his forehead when he awoke on Boxing Day morning.”

“It was almost as if he was blushing.”

“There was some swelling, so I gave him some Piriteze, but when he woke up the next morning, his eyes were nearly shut from the swelling.”

Lewis was diagnosed with a delayed allergic reaction to the headset by doctors at St Peter’s Hospital in Lyne, who prescribed antihistamines and steroids as a precaution.

Meanwhile, according to a Facebook recall alert, the kit caused 5,716 reports of facial skin irritation, including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps.

“It’s worrying because you never know what will happen or if the reaction will spread to the throat,” Kirsty explained.

“Because the swelling was so severe, anaphylaxis was a major concern.”

“The doctors said if his eyes became more irritated or swelled, we’d have to go back right away.”

If it had gone on longer, it could have completely closed his eyes.”

The Oculus Quest 2 – also known as Meta Quest 2 – is a Facebook Technologies virtual reality headset that can be used to play games.

In December 2020, Facebook, which owns Oculus, began receiving reports of skin irritation and began an investigation.

Lewis is fortunate in that he has no hidden allergens, but it could be fatal for someone who is prone to anaphylaxis.

In April, they said they’d “identified a few trace substances that are normally present in the manufacturing process and could contribute to skin discomfort.”

Despite the fact that these were below industry standards, the company said it had “changed [its]process to reduce them even further.”

However, in July, a notice was posted on the Oculus website stating that as more people began to use the headset, more cases were received.

They also offered headset owners a free silicone cover to protect their skin, as well as the promise that all new units would be…

