‘My study has a bed for naps,’ writes author Claire Fuller.

I’m sitting at my upstairs desk, which has a view of a narrow street.

Because the street runs along the side of a hill, I can see a high brick and flint wall with a bank of bramble, holly, and old man’s beard on top.

The holly berries are a popular food source for Redwings.

I’m currently listening to Sue Miller’s reading of Monogamy.

It’s incredible.

Writing that is gentle, emotionally sharp, and precise.

This changes frequently, but Damon Galgut is currently in charge.

I’m embarrassed to admit that I only became aware of his work after he won the Booker Prize in 2021, but that’s to my advantage because now I have access to his entire backlist.

His writing is strong and vivid, and he tells a great story.

Until my children left home, my study was one of their rooms.

It still has a daybed for afternoon naps, and my librarian husband built me bookshelves on two of the walls, complete with alcoves for my three vintage typewriters.

Argh, it’s so hard.

I’m going to go with Stig from Clive King’s Stig of the Dump.

I don’t think I have an excessive amount of body hair, and my loin cloth is mostly kept in my closet these days, but I do enjoy reusing, upcycling, making do, and mending.

I try to think about everything I buy: do I really need it, how was it made, where did it come from, and what will happen to it after I’m done with it?

Cornelia Parker, an artist.

When I was studying sculpture at Winchester School of Art, she was a visiting lecturer.

Her work astounds me.

Unsettled Ground, the Costa Novel Award 2021 winner, is now available in paperback (Fig Tree, £8.99).

Author Claire Fuller: ‘My study has a bed in it for naps’