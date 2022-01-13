‘My study looks like my brain exploded in it,’ Stacey Halls says.

‘It looks like my brain exploded in my study,’ says Stacey Halls.

Professor Sarah Gilbert – and her affinity with Neville Longbottom – are both respected by the author of the best-selling ‘Mrs England.’

I’m at home, in my study.

My desk is in front of a lovely green fabric noticeboard, which houses all of my visual cues: photocopies, photographs, postcards, and even torn pages from books (sorry).

I have three framed typography templates from the early twentieth century, as well as several shelves stacked with more photographs.

One of my favorites is a plaque my father-in-law gave me that reads, “On this site, September 5, 1782, nothing happened.” It’s a perfect fit for the level of productivity in here.

Bleak House by Charles Dickens

It feels like a real indulgence with all the proofs I’m getting and the library books piling up.

But I’ve been meaning to read it for a long time, and now seems like the right time.

Probably Philip Pullman, the greatest living storyteller, in my opinion.

It’s no surprise that he honed his storytelling skills as a teacher by telling children stories at the end of each school day: they have a fireside feel to them.

My study looks like it’s been blown up by my brain.

On any surface, there is no space, but I know exactly where everything is.

I have two lamps because I despise overhead lighting, and a sheer roller blind covers the window so I’m not distracted by what’s going on outside.

Lucius Malfoy, in terms of appearance.

Neville Longbottom is perfect in every way.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, the creator of the Covid-19 vaccine, has to be the winner after two years.

I read that while pursuing her PhD, she considered abandoning science.

The decisions we make at those forks in the road fascinate me.

