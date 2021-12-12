My teen daughter was stabbed four times in the neck by her ex after a fight at Disneyland, and I discovered her body.

After a fight at Disneyland, I discovered my teen daughter’s body, which had been stabbed four times in the neck by her ex.

A MOTHER has spoken out about how she discovered her daughter’s body after her ex-boyfriend stabbed her to death.

When April Barbosa, 40, of Arizona, broke up with her live-in boyfriend, Joshua Hilaire, 24, in May 2018, she consoled her daughter, Rosaura Barbosa, then 18 years old.

April and her husband, Joe Barbosa, 40, dropped Rosaura off at Hilaire’s flat the next day to retrieve her belongings.

When they returned hours later to pick up Rosaura, they discovered her lifeless in a pool of blood on the living room floor.

In March 2020, Hilaire pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“My husband and I welcomed Joshua into our family and we grew to love him,” April, a stay-at-home mom, says.

“We had no idea he was capable of such a thing.”

It was the worst day of my life holding Rosaura’s body that day.

“I couldn’t describe the agony I felt.

“She was one of my closest friends.”

Rosaura met Hilaire at the shopping center where she worked in November 2017.

In February 2018, she informed her parents that she and her boyfriend were moving in together after three months of dating.

“Joe and I had only met Joshua once, and it was only for a few minutes,” April explains.

He was someone we didn’t really know.

“I just started crying.”

Rosaura was only 17 at the time, and I was concerned that their relationship was progressing too quickly.

“She assured me that she was an adult and that he made her happy,” she said.

“I didn’t have a choice but to grant her my blessing.”

But I had a bad feeling deep down.”

Rosaura and Hilaire soon after moved into a flat less than a mile from Rosaura’s family home.

She invited Hilaire over for the first time the following month.

“To my relief, Joshua was a lovely guy, and I grew to really like him,” April says.

“He was over for dinner most nights before I knew it, and he became a member of the family.”

“He played video games with the kids, was friendly with Joe, and even addressed me as Mom.”

Rosaura, on the other hand, broke down to her parents after a few months, complaining that Joshua expected her to do everything around the house despite working full-time.

“I told Rosaura to just come home,” April explains, “but she loved him and didn’t want to leave him.”

“She went on a trip to Disneyland without Joshua the next month and called me crying.”

“She’d discovered Joshua was texting one of her friends,” she explained.

She was heartbroken.

“When she got home a few days later, she discovered Joshua hadn’t taken care of her dog, Gizmo.”

“He hadn’t given him any food or water.”

Rosaura dumped Joshua on that day.

She then gave her a call…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.