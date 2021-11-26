My three-year-old daughter was sold to a shopkeeper to pay off debt so that we wouldn’t go hungry – my three-month-old girl will be next.

A HEARTBROKEN Afghan mother claims she was forced to sell her three-year-old daughter to a shopkeeper in order to keep her family from going hungry.

Sabehreh says she may have to flog her three-month-old baby in desperation to pay her food bills, as millions of Afghan families struggle to cope in the aftermath of the Taliban’s brutal takeover.

The 25-year-old mother borrowed money from a shop to feed her children, but the owner threatened to put her in jail if she did not repay him.

The family, who live in the Zaimat IDP camp in Badghis province, reluctantly agreed to sell their three-year-old daughter, Zakereh, to be married to the grocer’s four-year-old son, Zabiuallah, in order to pay the bill.

The shopkeeper will take charge of the three-year-old’s care when she is older.

Sabehreh told AF, “I’m not happy I did it, but we didn’t have anything to eat or drink.”

“If this keeps up, we’ll have to give up our three-month-old,” she said as she sat next to an iron cradle, her sleeping baby in her arms.

Gul Bibi, Sabehreh’s next-door neighbor, claims that many families have turned to child marriage.

As Gul owned his family’s money, her young daughter Asho is betrothed to a 23-year-old man.

It comes as the Taliban solidify their brutal regime and millions of Afghans endure a hellish existence following the militant group’s seizure of power during the withdrawal of Western forces.

With the country’s currency collapsing and prices skyrocketing, many people have resorted to desperate measures to obtain the cash they require to survive.

According to a respected Afghan newspaper, a homeless mother in Ghazni was forced to sell her 13-year-old daughter for £1,200 in order to feed her other three children.

According to Mohammad Zaman Zaki, a local influencer, the woman made the heartbreaking decision to sell her eldest child for money due to “poverty” and “hunger.”

“She sold her 13-year-old eldest daughter for 100,000 to 150,000 afghanis (£1,200) so she could feed her other three daughters,” he explained.

The woman, identified only as Marzieh, reportedly relocated to the city’s Qala-e-Qadam neighborhood with her four daughters after divorcing her “addicted” husband, according to the paper – though independent verification is impossible.

The withdrawal of foreign aid, which accounted for three-quarters of public spending, has exacerbated Afghanistan’s dire economic situation.

After the Taliban took control, the former government’s cash reserves were also frozen.

The UN’s World Food Programme warned at the end of August that food would be running out soon…

