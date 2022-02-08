My town sent me an electric bill for $18,000, claiming that I own the road I live on and must pay for the neighborhood lights.

My town sent me an electric bill for $18,000, claiming that I own the road I live on and am responsible for the neighborhood lights.

When a HAWAII couple received an (dollar)18,000 electricity bill in the mail, they were taken aback. The bill asked them to pay for their entire neighborhood’s streetlights.

The Hawaiian Electric Company sent Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband a letter claiming ownership of their Oahu street.

According to the company, it “learned that several of these accounts did not have an existing customer” during a review of its established streetlight accounts.

“Hawaiian Electric recently discovered that you and your partner own Halemaluhia Place…

The letter dated January 27 stated, “Because you own the street upon which the streetlights are located, Hawaiian Electric believes that you are responsible for the payment of electric energy supplied to these streetlights.”

Desha-Ann, on the other hand, claims that this was not the deal when she signed her mortgage, which says nothing about owning the entire street.

Desha-Ann told KHON2, “I was shocked, overwhelmed, and confused, but I remained hopeful that there was some solution to this.”

“My husband uses a lot of colorful language, and he was upset.”

She claimed that her neighbors learned about the situation after calling the electricity company to report a broken streetlight but being told that the road was privately owned.

Fortunately, the Kealohas will not be responsible for the large bill, and the Hawaiian Electric Company has reached out to them.

“We’re working with everyone involved and have spoken with the Kealohas.”

“We want to reassure them that we do not expect them to pay the outstanding bill,” the company stated.

“Our goal is to figure out who owns the street where the streetlights are so the bill can be paid in the future.”

Desha-Ann went on to say that she agrees with the company’s objectives.

“It should not be my problem if the developers fail to finish the dedication process.

She concluded, “I’m not sure who dropped the ball here, but it’s beyond my control.”

