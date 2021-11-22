My two nephews and three other children died after eating instant NOODLES – don’t give them to your kids!

In two separate incidents, children from two families died after eating instant noodles, and parents are advising parents not to give them to their children.

After experiencing stomach cramps a week apart in South Africa, the children were rushed to the hospital.

Keamogetswe Makofane, 13, and his sister Thato Makofane, 9, died one hour apart last week in Mpumalanga, South Africa, after reportedly eating instant noodles.

Mpho Chosen Makofane, the children’s uncle, has spoken out, saying, “We are broken as a family because we never expected something like this to happen to us.”

“We hadn’t heard anything from the cops, so we went to the forensic to find out what the post-mortem result was.

“We were told that they would contact us once the results from the Pretoria lab were received.”

He went on to say that once the autopsy results are available, the family will reveal the brand of noodles.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police spokesperson Busisiwe Mthethwa, and autopsy results are still pending.

Two children and a baby died in a similar incident just a week before in the Eastern Cape after reportedly eating a packet of instant noodles.

While visiting their grandparents, Sinothando Ngwendu, 11, Olwam Ngwendu, 7, and four-month-old Athenkosi Ngwendu died after eating instant noodles purchased at a convenience store.

The children complained of stomach cramps and sickness after the meal, and they reportedly died on their way to the hospital in separate cars.

“They stayed over, and on Sunday the 11-year-old girl went to the store and bought a packet of noodles,” police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said.

“She then cooked it and served it to the three children before returning to Motherwell.”

According to The Citizen, the two eldest children, cousins, complained of stomach cramps and were being taken to a clinic in Motherwell when they died.

Meanwhile, the baby, Olwam’s sibling, died in a different car on the way to the hospital.

The victims’ bodies are undergoing autopsies to determine the exact cause of death, according to the police, and the results have not yet been released.

The investigation is still going on.

