‘My warm home allowance doesn’t even cover my energy bill,’ say those hit by the economic downturn.

‘My warm home allowance doesn’t even cover my energy bill,’ say those stricken by the economic downturn.

‘I’m taking on a second job to help pay for the higher fuel costs.’

Families, single parents, and retirees have spoken out about how the cost of living crisis has affected them, with some struggling to pay their bills despite receiving hardship payments.

Yvonne DeBurgo, a 76-year-old pensioner from Oxfordshire who previously worked as a receptionist and retired at 60, is one of the millions affected by the “biggest income squeeze of our generation.”

She began receiving Pension Credit five years ago after struggling to make ends meet on a very low income.

Even with the boost, she’s having to “make tough decisions about what to do without again.”

“My warm home allowance is £140 a month, which was very helpful at first, but that won’t cover the fuel bill,” she explained.

“The State Pension is insufficient and needs to be increased; it would be helpful if Pension Credit could also be increased,” she added.

Ms DeBurgo’s quality of life improved dramatically before the fuel crisis.

“I was scrounging and scraping for money before I got it.”

She said, “I thought it would be like this for the rest of my life; it was a bleak future.”

“I couldn’t afford to turn on the heat in the winter, so I’d sit wrapped in blankets, but my bungalow was still freezing.”

“Friends would invite me out for coffee, but I couldn’t afford to go because I couldn’t afford a drink in a café.”

I couldn’t afford new clothing or basic necessities such as underwear, so I had to make do with what I had.

“I could turn on the heat, go out for coffee, and socialize with my friends again, which has made a significant difference in my mental health.”

She continued, “I feel less isolated and alone now, and I want that to continue.”

Carly Newman, 36, a single mother raising her three-year-old son in New Cross, South London, is facing being priced out of the area where she grew up.

“Just a quick trip to the shops for a few things now quickly adds up to £30,” the charity worker explained.

“I’d like to see my three-year-old son mature.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

