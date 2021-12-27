My worst fears about the system were confirmed when I looked over Theresa May’s New Year’s honours lists.





Newspapers brim with well-sourced speculation about which national treasure or record-breaking athlete will be awarded a Damehood or OBE in the New Year’s honours list at this time of year.

And every year, I remember being told at a meeting that it was my job – as a newly installed adviser to the Prime Minister – to approve the thousand or so nominees before they went to Her Majesty the Queen.

It confirmed my worst fears about how we should recognize and reward national contributions.

The honors system is, in theory, self-contained.

For merit, gallantry, or service, anyone can be nominated.

Everyone has the authority to nominate others.

Each nomination is reviewed by an independent Honours Committee comprised of civil servants and private citizens, resulting in a list of approximately 1,300 names each year receiving the nation’s gratitude and letters after their name.

But, in practice, this theoretical independence has limitations.

The most obvious is that the list is routed through Downing Street before being delivered to Buckingham Palace, as I gathered.

This means that political aides have implicit veto power over nominees who could cause political embarrassment, as well as patronage power over allies who could help them gain political favor.

It’s no coincidence that loyal apparatchiks, party stalwarts, and reshuffle casualties are all summoned for investiture every year.

However, political favoritism is only the system’s most visible flaw.

The unspoken expectation that senior positions will invariably come with an honor, regardless of performance, is just as pernicious.

For example, eleven Companions of the Order of Bath, five Companions of the Order of St Michael and St George, and two Companions of the Royal Victorian Order are among the 32 serving Permanent Secretaries who have letters after their names.

Since 2019, 11 chief constables have been awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal for distinguished police service, accounting for more than a quarter of the total.

Logic dictates that they couldn’t all have provided exceptional public service, or else they wouldn’t be the exception.

It is true that senior positions in politics and government.

