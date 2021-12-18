My worst nightmare became reality when I discovered mum’s battered body in her bedroom, thanks to a chilling text from ‘perfect’ stepfather.

Ruth Brown was ecstatic when her daughter Lauren began dating the father of a childhood friend in March 2014.

Wayne Morris, 47, had known Lauren’s family for a long time, and Lauren claims that “no one was surprised” when they married.

Lauren, 23, from Bognor Regis, rarely saw her biological father, so Morris became a father figure to her over time, and she even referred to him as Daddy Morris.

When the UK was put on lockdown in March of last year, the couple decided to take the risk so that they could see each other.

Lauren received a chilling text from her stepfather a few days later, explaining that he was “sorry” and that she “might want to call the cops.”

Lauren dashed over to check on her mother, 52, but she was already dead.

Morris had battered Ruth to death with a plastic tray during a drunken brawl, and Lauren had discovered it three days later and fled.

Morris was apprehended by the police and sentenced to life in prison in February of this year.

“Wayne seemed so good for our family, and I thought of him like a dad,” Lauren, a bartender, tells The Sun.

“I’m still baffled by what he did to my mother.

I’m traumatized because I miss her so much.”

Lauren and Ruth were best friends when they were younger.

“Mum and I were really close, and we told each other everything,” she says.

Lauren claims that when Ruth started dating Morris, a binman, he bought her flowers, cooked her dinner, and treated her “amazingly.”

“They always had a spark, and I could see they made each other happy,” she says.

“Even though Wayne didn’t live with us, he came over almost every day over the years.

“He quickly became a father figure to me, and I began to refer to him as ‘Daddy Morris,’ while he addressed me as ‘Adopted daughter.'”

Lauren began dating Sam Hunter, a 26-year-old fishmonger, in May 2018 when she was 20 years old.

Lauren moved out of the family home a year later, in May 2019, to live with him.

She saw Ruth and Morris frequently, but when the country was put on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, her visits were reduced to phone calls.

“It was difficult not to see them,” Lauren says.

“Mum called me later that month and said Wayne was finally moving in with her because they weren’t allowed to see each other otherwise.”

“I was ecstatic for them because it made sense.”

Lauren and Sam returned home less than a week later, and Lauren…

