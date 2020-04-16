‘My youngster is not a guinea pig’ request gets countless trademarks as Denmark re-opens institutions in the middle of Covid-19 pandemic

Schools have been provided brand-new standards around restricting the number of youngsters in class and rearranging the workdesks two meters apart from each other. The country has actually so much reported 6,876 validated cases of infections, with a fatality toll of 299. Denmark’s decision comes as other European nations– such as Austria– are slowly starting to alleviate their respective lockdown steps.

