Myanmar charges pastor, preacher for defying virus ban

YANGON, Myanmar

Myanmar’s authorities on Tuesday charged four people for organizing public gatherings defying the ban imposed in the wake of coronavirus.

Police opened criminal cases against the accused including a Christian pastor and a preacher, who may face up to six months in jail, according to a statement from Yangon regional government.

The charge came a day after the country’s Health Ministry reported a surge in COVID-19 cases bringing the tally to 62.

A regional lawmaker said most of the new cases are related to the religious ceremonies led by pastor Saw Kwe Wah and preacher Saw David Lah.

“They held several religious gatherings in five townships in Yangon including in a church in Insein Township this month,” lawmaker Wai Phyo Han told Anadolu Agency over phone on Tuesday.

According to a video clip that went viral on social media, David Lah told the worshippers that those who are deeply devoted to Christianity would be protected by the Jesus.

An official from the Health Ministry told Anadolu Agency that at least 19 people who joined the religious ceremonies or were in contact with those who joined it tested positive for coronavirus.

“The pastor, the preacher, a famous rock star and his family members are among new cases, and now hospitalized in Yangon,” said the official on condition of anonymity as she was not authorized to speak to the media.

Four people have died of the virus and two have made full recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world.

The virus has infected over 1.9 million people worldwide, while some 458,000 people recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 119,000 have died globally.