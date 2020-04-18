Myanmar confirms 1 more COVID-19 death, 94 infections in total

YANGON, April 18 (Xinhua) — Myanmar’s Health and Sports Ministry announced confirmation of one more death from COVID-19 in early hours of Saturday, with 94 cases in total across the country so far.

An elderly aged 78 with underlying hypertension and diabetes tested positive on Friday and passed away early Saturday after being treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Waibargi Hospital, Yangon.

The additional death brought the number of COVID-19 death toll to five since the disease was first detected in the country on March 23.

According to the ministry’s release, nine more patients tested positive for infectious COVID-19 late Friday.

Except one from Sagaing region, all newly confirmed patients including the elderly who died on Saturday were from Yangon region.

The patients had no travel history in the past 14 days, but were in close contact with previously confirmed patients.