Myanmar denies genocide in Rakhine, urges Int’l Court to reach factually correct decision

YANGON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Myanmar took note of International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s decision on provisional measures in connection with a lawsuit filed by Gambia, according to a statement from Myanmar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry late Thursday.

“It is important for Myanmar that the court reaches a factually correct decision on the merits of the case,” said the ministry’s statement.

Gambia, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), submitted an application to the ICJ against Myanmar over alleged violation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Rakhine state.

The ICJ issued provisional measures on Thursday, after public oral hearings was done by both sides last month.

The statement said the unsubstantiated condemnation to Myanmar by some human rights actors has presented “a distorted picture” of the situation in Rakhine and has hampered Myanmar’s ability to lay the foundation for sustainable development in the region.

The ministry also stressed that there has been no genocide in Rakhine state, according to the recent findings by the Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE).

The ICOE found that war crimes had occurred, and those are now being investigated and prosecuted by Myanmar’s national criminal justice system, said the ministry.