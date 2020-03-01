Myanmar donates 200 tons of rice to China in fight against COVID-19

YANGON, March 1 (Xinhua) — Myanmar’s government on Sunday donated 200 tons of rice to China as a humanitarian assistance in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The donated rice was handed over to Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai at the Shwe Pyi Thar Industrial Zone (4) in Yangon region.

“Myanmar and China have a very long friendship and it has been promoted from one stage to another. Whatever happens in China, we feel the same as we have a fraternal relationship. We believe that China will overcome this outbreak as soon as possible,” Aung Htoo, deputy minister of commerce told media.

Ambassador Chen expressed thanks to the government and people of Myanmar for supporting China during the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The donated rice will be delivered to Hubei province.