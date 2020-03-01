Myanmar exports over 1 mln tons of rice, broken rice in 5 months

YANGON, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Myanmar has exported over 1.19 million tons of rice and broken rice in first five months of present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, according to the latest figures released by Myanmar Rice Federation on Saturday.

From Oct.1, 2019 to Feb. 7 of this FY, the country earned over 343.6 million U.S. dollars from the export of 838,672 tons of rice and 356,370 tons of broken rice.

During the period, 86.32 percent of rice and broken rice export was done through sea route.

Meanwhile, demand for Myanmar’s rice and broken rice from neighbouring countries including China accounted for over 27 percent of the export.

Myanmar has set a target to export 2.5 million tons of rice in present fiscal year which will end on Sept. 30, 2020.

In previous FY 2018-2019, the country exported over 2.35 million tons of rice and broken rice with over 709.6 million U.S. dollars’ export revenue.