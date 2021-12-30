As the EU considers an arms embargo, Myanmar is facing new sanctions.

The EU is considering an arms embargo and new sanctions against Myanmar.

The EU’s foreign policy chief condemns the violence in Myanmar’s Kayah and Karen states.

The EU is ready to impose new sanctions against Myanmar’s military regime, including an arms embargo, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief.

“In light of the escalating violence in Myanmar, increased international preventive action, including an arms embargo, is required,” Josep Borrell said in a statement, adding that the EU was “ready to impose further sanctions against the military regime.”

The statement also condemned the recent uptick in violence in Myanmar’s Kayah and Karen states.

The attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers, according to Borrell, are “unacceptable and a blatant violation of international law,” and “the urgent need to hold those responsible accountable” is stressed.

On the 12th of December,

In the Kayah state, soldiers killed and burned at least 35 people, including women, children, and humanitarian workers.

Borrell stated that the EU would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar’s people.

Since the coup, the EU has imposed sanctions on prominent military leaders, government officials, and entities associated with the military regime.

In addition, the EU has set aside €89.5 million ((dollar)101.3 million) in humanitarian aid for Myanmar’s poor.

On February 1st,

1. After allegations of election fraud in November, Myanmar’s military junta seized power.

