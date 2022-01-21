Myanmar gas revenue should be sanctioned by the US and France, according to Rohingya groups.

According to Rohingya rights groups, the US and French presidents blocked sanctions on natural gas to protect corporate profits.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

Rights groups for Rohingya Muslims have urged the United States and France to impose sanctions on Myanmar’s gas revenues, claiming that the military junta is using the funds to commit “genocide.”

In a statement released late Thursday, the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK), an umbrella organization of 21 rights groups worldwide, said, “We… urge President Biden of the United States of America and President Macron of France to introduce sanctions on gas revenue in Burma (Myanmar) as soon as possible.”

According to the report, gas extraction projects involving American company Chevron and French company Total bring in hundreds of millions of dollars each year for the Myanmar military.

It also warned that money generated by the gas industry was helping Myanmar’s military junta, which was committing crimes against humanity such as the killing of children and indiscriminate bombing of villages.

“So far, both President Biden and President Macron have blocked gas-industry sanctions, putting the profits of American and French corporations ahead of the lives of Burmese citizens.

This must change immediately, according to the statement.

After the end of February,

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada imposed a number of sanctions on the military’s sources of income, including timber and gems, on January 1, 2021, following a military coup in Myanmar.

“However, gas production, which is one of the military’s primary sources of revenue, has so far remained unaffected.”

“We Rohingya had to watch our people’s genocide go mostly unpunished by the international community,” the statement continued.

Over 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed since August, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency.

More than 34,000 Rohingya women and girls have been raped, over 114,000 have been beaten, and up to 18,000 Rohingya women and girls have been thrown into fires since August 25, 2017.

Nearly 1.2 million persecuted Rohingya Muslims have been living in crowded makeshift tents in Bangladesh’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar, the majority of whom fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017.

The Myanmar military believed they could get away with the coup because of the lack of accountability, according to the statement.

“They are now attacking people all over Burma, killing children,” says one witness.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.