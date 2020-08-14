Myanmar government, ethnic armed groups agree on ceasefire

YANGON, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Seven points of agreement were reached at the ninth Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting (JICM) held in capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday, state-run media reported on Friday.

Government and ethnic armed organizations agreed on the point related to ceasefire and how separate and collective discussions should be carried out for chapters 3 and 4 of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA). They also agreed to sign the three parts including framework agreement on the NCA implementation, plans for post-2020 and basic federal principles, into the union accord.

The stakeholders also agreed to hold the Union Peace Conference from Aug. 19 to 21, with 230 representatives in attendance as well as to encourage the non-signatories to sign the NCA.

At the meeting, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in her capacity as chair of National Reconciliation and Peace Centre, said that it will take time for democratic reform and establishment of a federal union, while the country is working for national reconciliation and peace of the union simultaneously.

The 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference was held in August 2016, May 2017 and July 2018, respectively.

So far, 10 ethnic armed groups have signed the NCA with the government since it was initiated in October 2015. Enditem