Myanmar imposes nighttime curfew in commercial hubs

YANGON, Myanmar

Myanmar has imposed a nighttime curfew in four regions — including the country’s largest and commercial city Yangon — after it recorded the fifth death from coronavirus.

Myanmar reported a total of 94 confirmed cases with five deaths, while five others made full recoveries as of Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

Yangon Regional government on Saturday announced the imposition of a nighttime curfew in the former capital, where four deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded.

“The 10 p.m.-4 a.m. [1530GMT-2130GMT] curfew starts today and will be in place until further order,” said Naing Ngan Lin, a regional minister.

The 10-day “Stay-Home” campaign (19-20 April) is likely to be extended until the end of the month, he added.

“We are still negotiating for the possible extension of the Stay-Home campaign,” he told Anadolu Agency by phone on Saturday.

The nighttime curfew (9 p.m.-4 a.m.) was already in place in Myanmar’s second largest city Mandalay since Thursday (April 16).

Governments in costal Ayeyawaddy region and northwestern Sagaing region have also announced the nighttime curfew (10 p.m.-4 a.m.) on Saturday.

Since late March, Myanmar closed all border crossings for everyone except for Myanmar nationals returning from neighboring countries such as Thailand and China.

The country has also banned the landing of international commercial flights until the end of April.