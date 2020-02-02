Myanmar logs over 950 drug-related cases in 2 years

YANGON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Myanmar logged 957 drug-related cases, which involved 1,480 suspects within two years, state-run media reported quoting a release from the President Office on Wednesday.

As of Jan. 25 this year, the authorities have seized over 7.49 kg of heroin, 1.34 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), 40.3 kg of opium, 462,707 stimulants tablets and other drugs, respectively, since the formation of the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department on June 26, 2018.

The authorities are stepping up efforts to fight against drug trafficking and urge the public to directly inform drug trafficking-related cases to the department as well as the Home Affairs Ministry and relevant region and state governments, the release said.