Myanmar military extends non-operation period for another month

YANGON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Myanmar military announced on Thursday an extension of the suspension period of its operation against the armed groups to Feb. 28.

The suspension of military operations was scheduled to expire on Jan. 31.

During the period, the military’s operation will be suspended in the military command areas, excluding those where government-designated terrorist groups are residing, the military’s statement said.

All military operations will be suspended excluding state defence and administrative measures in the country to enable ethnic armed organizations to continuously join the dialogue until they accomplish process of eternal peace, and to perform the measures of prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, according to the statement. Enditem