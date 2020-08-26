Myanmar military suspends operation against armed groups for one more month

YANGON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The Myanmar military Monday announced to extend the suspension period of military operation against armed groups for one more month, said the Commander-in-Chief’s Office of the Defense Services.

The non-operation period was previously set to expire on Aug. 31 this year and it will be extended until Sept. 30, the military said in a statement.

The statement said that the extension aims to carry out the prevention and control of COVID-19 disease as a national duty and to effectively implement the Union Accord Part III which was signed at the fourth session of Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong.

During the period, all military actions are suspended military command areas, excluding those where government designated terrorist groups are residing. Enditem