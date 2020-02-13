Myanmar president calls for preserving independence with all nationals

YANGON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Myanmar President U Win Myint on Wednesday stressed the importance for all nationals to preserve independence with the united efforts of all nationals.

U Win Myint, in his message on the 73rd Union Day, urged all nationals to strive for non-disintegration of the union, non-disintegration of the national solidarity, and perpetuation of sovereignty in order to preserve the sovereignty and independence of the union.

The president ensured that the incumbent government has been speeding up peace process by formulating a national policy and taking it as the main priority.

The president also noted that the Union Peace Conference has been held three times and a total of 51 basic federal principles that are necessary for establishing a democratic federal union have been achieved in different parts of the union accord.

The president was confident that the sustainable peace will be achieved throughout the nation in the very near future if all the national races worked together with unity.

He urged his people to join hands with the government to ensure law and order, impartial judiciary, and security of the national people, calling for people’s participation in preserving their cultures and customs and in working to have equal opportunity and social development.

The historical Panglong Conference was held in Panglong in Shan state, with the Panglong Agreement signed on Feb. 12, 1947, which was designated as the Union Day.

Myanmar regained independence on Jan. 4, 1948.