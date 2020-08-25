Myanmar reports 13 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 463 in total

YANGON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Myanmar reported 13 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday morning, bringing the number of infections to 463 in total, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

According to the release, the newly confirmed cases are from Sittwe township of Rakhine state who were under quarantine due to the close contact with recently confirmed patients.

So far, a total of 72 local transmission cases were reported in Rakhine state since Aug. 16, the ministry’s figures showed.

Due to the recent increasing number of locally transmitted cases in Rakhine state, Myanmar government sent to Sittwe township a total of 24 volunteer health workers to help fight against the COVID-19.

A total of 145,167 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far and 7,252 patients are under investigation at present. According to the ministry’s figures, 341 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 and six deaths have been reported so far. Enditem